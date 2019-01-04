Oshkosh (OSK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Strong backlogs across all the four segments, along with expectation of a favorable market demand, have encouraged Oshkosh to set positive guidance for fiscal 2019. Also, solid product demand in the North American market and other international markets led to the robust demand for Oshkosh’s access equipment segment’s products. It also pays regular dividends and engages in share buyback programs to enhance shareholder value. In the past three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, rise in raw material costs, freight rates and unstable foreign currency are concerns for Oshkosh. Also, too much dependence on U.S. government program for Defense segment’s sales is a concern for the company.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Oshkosh from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Oshkosh to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $77.00 price objective on Oshkosh and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.00.

OSK stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.92. 11,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $51.42 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 6.12%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Tina R. Schoner acquired 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,071.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,071.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,083,000 after acquiring an additional 652,069 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 75.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,414,000 after acquiring an additional 670,251 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,112,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 949,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

