Otelco Inc (OTEL) Major Shareholder Ira Sochet Purchases 935 Shares of Stock

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) major shareholder Ira Sochet purchased 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $14,875.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ira Sochet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 3rd, Ira Sochet purchased 5,935 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,900.65.

On Thursday, December 20th, Ira Sochet purchased 26,830 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $428,743.40.

On Friday, December 14th, Ira Sochet purchased 19,515 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $310,483.65.

On Tuesday, December 18th, Ira Sochet purchased 28,300 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $451,668.00.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Ira Sochet purchased 11,870 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $190,394.80.

On Thursday, December 6th, Ira Sochet bought 39,442 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $631,072.00.

On Monday, December 3rd, Ira Sochet bought 11,751 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,663.47.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Ira Sochet bought 10,992 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $176,091.84.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Ira Sochet bought 5,228 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $83,229.76.

OTEL stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. Otelco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $54.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 155.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otelco by 930.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Otelco by 50.0% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Otelco by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otelco by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. Otelco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services.

