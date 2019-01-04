Otonomy Inc (OTIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIC. ValuEngine raised shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get Otonomy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Otonomy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,486,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 79,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Otonomy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 113,457 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.58. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,983.40% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.