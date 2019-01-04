Overstock.com (OSTK) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) rose 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.26. Approximately 1,708,278 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,447,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Overstock.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. GARP Research initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $436.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $440.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.13 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 105.90% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com Inc will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 8.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,983,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,631,000 after acquiring an additional 231,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,024,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,079,000 after acquiring an additional 103,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 40.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,543,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,928,000 after acquiring an additional 442,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 940,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; artisan-crafted products; and other products.

