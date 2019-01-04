Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) Holdings Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc trimmed its position in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,545,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 695,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.09% of Owens-Illinois worth $273,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 99,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI opened at $17.04 on Friday. Owens-Illinois Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th.

OI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Owens-Illinois Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

