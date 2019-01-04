Owens-Illinois (OI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In 2019, the company expects top-line growth and margin expansion aided by its Total System Cost approach (“TSC”) and footprint optimization. The company expects earnings per share of around $3.00 in fiscal 2019. Also, the company has been outperforming the European beer market over the past five years, and this trend is expected to continue. Its efforts to add capacity in Europe, supply chain performance, and footprint optimization poises it well for growing volumes and expanding margins in the region. Its successful joint venture with Constellation Brands will aid results. In the United States, demand for glass is growing bolstered by favorable consumer trends and increased preference of customers for glass packaging. Its shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has a positive record of earnings surprise history in the last few quarters. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut Owens-Illinois from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Owens-Illinois from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

OI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. Owens-Illinois has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $23.61.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 877.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 551,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 494,978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 17.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,958,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 441,377 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 15.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,105,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,345,000 after purchasing an additional 425,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,150,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 333,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 212.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 463,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 315,254 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

