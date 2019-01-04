Oxycoin (OXY) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Oxycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar. Oxycoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $1,917.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00069923 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000808 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000487 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

About Oxycoin

Oxycoin (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 892,655,125 coins. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

