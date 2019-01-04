P7Coin (P7C) Market Cap Achieves $9,193.00

P7Coin (CURRENCY:P7C) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. P7Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,193.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of P7Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One P7Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, P7Coin has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.02277667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00155901 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00198201 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026169 BTC.

P7Coin Coin Profile

P7Coin’s total supply is 35,220,238 coins.

Buying and Selling P7Coin

