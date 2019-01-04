Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $139,000 Position in Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) by 455.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electro Scientific Industries were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESIO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electro Scientific Industries alerts:

Shares of ESIO opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.07.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Electro Scientific Industries had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESIO. BidaskClub raised Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/pacer-advisors-inc-has-139000-position-in-electro-scientific-industries-inc-esio.html.

Electro Scientific Industries Company Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Electro Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.