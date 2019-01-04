Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,074 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) by 409.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

NYSE:BNED opened at $4.21 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $814.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 53.16% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

