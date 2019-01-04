Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,517 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,712 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,753,000 after purchasing an additional 309,622 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 935,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,851,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 207,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,619 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 30,773 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $85.66.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.92%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EGRX shares. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

