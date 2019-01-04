Pacific City Financial (PCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pacific City Financial Corporation is the parent company of Pacific City Bank a commercial bank. Pacific City Bank specializes in commercial banking for small to medium-size businesses by providing commercial real estate loans, small business loans and lines of credit, trade finance loans, auto loans, residential mortgage loans and SBA loans. It operates primarily in Lynwood and Bellevue, Washington; Denver, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Orange County and Los Angeles, California; Bayside, New York and Carrollton, Texas. Pacific City Financial Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCB. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Pacific City Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pacific City Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Pacific City Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Pacific City Financial stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.67. 452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,375. Pacific City Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacific City Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,057,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific City Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,494,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Pacific City Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,449,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific City Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific City Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,728,000.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

