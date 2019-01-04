Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 950 Eversource Energy (ES)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.95%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

