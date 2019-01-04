Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of PE opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.44 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Seaport Global Securities set a $23.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,767.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,490. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (PE)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/paradigm-asset-management-co-llc-cuts-holdings-in-parsley-energy-inc-pe.html.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.