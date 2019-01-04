Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $26,000 Position in CME Group Inc (CME)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 107.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,906,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,108 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,425,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,280 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $172,308,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,582,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,830,000 after purchasing an additional 742,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth about $96,350,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $181.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $147.62 and a one year high of $197.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.50 million. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $449,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 17,960 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $3,357,083.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,147 shares of company stock worth $11,557,200. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

