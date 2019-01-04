Paragon Trading Up 74.4% Over Last 7 Days (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Paragon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00004367 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Paragon has traded 74.4% higher against the US dollar. Paragon has a market cap of $11.01 million and $95,796.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,936,577 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

