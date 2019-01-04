Park Electrochemical (PKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $20.44 on Friday. Park Electrochemical has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $366.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.25 per share. This is a positive change from Park Electrochemical’s previous special dividend of $3.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Park Electrochemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,798,000 after acquiring an additional 137,492 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Park Electrochemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 974.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

