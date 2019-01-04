Park National Corp OH Buys 402 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,108,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,542,000 after buying an additional 309,863 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $97.97 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.37 and a twelve month high of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.43 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.03.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

