Park National Corp OH Buys 663 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 71.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $126,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 284.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 163.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $2,015,990.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403 shares in the company, valued at $32,292.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $65.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

