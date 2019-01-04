Park National Corp OH Has $39.99 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,835 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.5% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $39,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 40.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 67,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 440,062 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 132,592 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 196,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $4,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,133,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $10,298,371.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,272,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $66.22 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other.

