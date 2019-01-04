Park National Corp OH Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 45,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 27,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.62 and a 12-month high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Summit Insights raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In other news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,575,859.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,811. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

