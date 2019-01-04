Patriot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,957 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Patriot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.8% of Patriot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Patriot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 141,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 449,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 25,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $614,336.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 258,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,276,899.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,808 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.22.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $68.62 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Patriot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,957 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/patriot-wealth-management-inc-buys-3957-shares-of-exxon-mobil-co-xom.html.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.