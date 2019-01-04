Patron (PAT) Trading Down 21% This Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Patron has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. Patron has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $431,569.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinBene, Exrates and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.02269206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00158960 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00199177 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026721 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026650 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,643,257 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, HitBTC, Hotbit, LATOKEN, CoinBene, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

