Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PEGI. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

PEGI stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Pattern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $118.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Pattern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGI. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

