Paul Chapman Buys 146,500 Shares of Black Cat Syndicate Ltd (BC8) Stock

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd (ASX:BC8) insider Paul Chapman bought 146,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$20,070.50 ($14,234.40).

ASX:BC8 opened at A$0.15 ($0.11) on Friday.

About Black Cat Syndicate

Black Cat Syndicate Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Bulong gold project, which covers an area of 84 square kilometers located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

