Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Polar Capital (POLR)

Polar Capital (LON:POLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on POLR. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.93) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital raised shares of Polar Capital to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 644 ($8.42).

LON POLR opened at GBX 488 ($6.38) on Friday. Polar Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 329 ($4.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 564 ($7.37).

Polar Capital Company Profile

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

