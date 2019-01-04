Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

PUB has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $564.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $43,821.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,947.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $512,834. 18.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,871,000 after acquiring an additional 135,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 70,210 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,924,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 772,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,233,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 772,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,233,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

