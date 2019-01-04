PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Stake Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PepsiCo by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,823,000 after buying an additional 536,023 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $836,330,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.15.

In related news, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $18,532,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,447.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,639.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,393 shares of company stock valued at $22,075,812. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

