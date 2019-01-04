Perma-Pipe International (PPIH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PPIH opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Perma-Pipe International has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Perma-Pipe International makes up 1.5% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 7.74% of Perma-Pipe International worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping, and leak detection and location systems. It offers various piping systems, including industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed piping systems for district heating and cooling; and coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil and mineral transportation.

