Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7,195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.04 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/pfizer-inc-pfe-shares-bought-by-clean-yield-group.html.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.