PHI Group (PHIL) vs. Gartner (IT) Financial Contrast

Gartner (NYSE:IT) and PHI Group (OTCMKTS:PHIL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Gartner has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHI Group has a beta of 5.21, meaning that its stock price is 421% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gartner and PHI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gartner $3.31 billion 3.47 $3.27 million $3.31 38.18 PHI Group $1.67 million 0.36 -$2.02 million N/A N/A

Gartner has higher revenue and earnings than PHI Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gartner and PHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gartner 1 2 7 0 2.60 PHI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gartner presently has a consensus price target of $146.22, suggesting a potential upside of 15.72%. Given Gartner’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gartner is more favorable than PHI Group.

Profitability

This table compares Gartner and PHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gartner 3.74% 36.22% 5.28% PHI Group -120.94% -68.50% -8.79%

Summary

Gartner beats PHI Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc. operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance. This segment delivers its research, primarily through a subscription-based digital media service. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to client needs through on-site and day-to-day support, as well as proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. This segment provides solutions to CIOs, IT executives, and other professionals who are responsible for IT applications, enterprise architecture, go-to-market strategies, infrastructure and operations, program and portfolio management, and sourcing and vendor relationships; consulting services to professionals; and actionable solutions for IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization initiatives. The Events segment offers business professionals in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network various events. The Talent Assessment & Other segment helps organizations to assess, engage, manage, and improve talent through knowledge and skills assessments, training programs, workshops, and survey and questionnaire services. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group Inc., through its subsidiary, PHI Capital Holdings, Inc., provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc. in April 2009. PHI Group Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

