Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) Receives GBX 778.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 778.90 ($10.18).

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHNX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 667 ($8.72) to GBX 688 ($8.99) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, November 29th.

In other news, insider Kory Sorenson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.28) per share, with a total value of £13,925 ($18,195.48).

LON PHNX opened at GBX 565.60 ($7.39) on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 719 ($9.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 820 ($10.71).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010. Phoenix Group Holdings was founded in 1782 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

