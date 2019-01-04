Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Capitalization Achieves $126,684.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $126,684.00 and $595.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00014969 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000310 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007037 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 1,651,690,814 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.