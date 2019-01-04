Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report $246.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $243.20 million and the highest is $250.12 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $211.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $935.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $932.90 million to $939.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $46.35 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $89,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

