Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.00 Million

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report $246.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $243.20 million and the highest is $250.12 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $211.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $935.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $932.90 million to $939.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $46.35 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $89,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply