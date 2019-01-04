Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will report $2.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.55 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $9.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $9.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $11.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.24. 145,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,346. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $119.08 and a 12 month high of $213.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $644,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,154,576.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew F. Cates purchased 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.27 per share, for a total transaction of $98,173.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $783,866,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,431,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,217,012,000 after buying an additional 1,401,626 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,019.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 514,650 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $89,647,000 after buying an additional 498,150 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,764,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,069,833 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $534,734,000 after buying an additional 290,320 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

