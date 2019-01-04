Platinum Group Metals (PTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.03

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 15500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals will post -0.129999992040817 EPS for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

