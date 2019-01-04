PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Holdings Raised by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group makes up 0.7% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,697,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $121.20. 1,856,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.46.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

