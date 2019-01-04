PopularCoin (POP) Trading Up 44.3% This Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $424,891.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00843142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00020024 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006572 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000669 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,882,377,565 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

