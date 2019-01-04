POWERSHARES ACT/VAR RATE INVT GRADE (VRIG) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in POWERSHARES ACT/VAR RATE INVT GRADE (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of POWERSHARES ACT/VAR RATE INVT GRADE worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POWERSHARES ACT/VAR RATE INVT GRADE by 90.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 63,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of POWERSHARES ACT/VAR RATE INVT GRADE by 53.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after buying an additional 131,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of POWERSHARES ACT/VAR RATE INVT GRADE by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,789,000 after buying an additional 398,301 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POWERSHARES ACT/VAR RATE INVT GRADE during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of POWERSHARES ACT/VAR RATE INVT GRADE by 44.0% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 23,857 shares in the last quarter.

VRIG opened at $24.65 on Friday. POWERSHARES ACT/VAR RATE INVT GRADE has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0703 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This is an increase from POWERSHARES ACT/VAR RATE INVT GRADE’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

