PPG Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,647 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 663% compared to the typical volume of 216 call options.

Several analysts have commented on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,542,000 after purchasing an additional 309,863 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PPG Industries has a one year low of $94.37 and a one year high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 8.34%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

