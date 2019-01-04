Precision Drilling (PDS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

NYSE:PDS opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $511.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.18. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $292.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 2,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 198,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 87,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,499,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 442,665 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

