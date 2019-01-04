Premier (PINC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. Premier has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,362.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 12,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $443,486.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,503 shares of company stock worth $1,934,938 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Premier in the third quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Premier by 195.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Premier in the second quarter worth $123,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the third quarter worth $215,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

