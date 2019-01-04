PrimeStone (PSC) Hits Market Capitalization of $50,505.00

PrimeStone (CURRENCY:PSC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. PrimeStone has a total market cap of $50,505.00 and $1,298.00 worth of PrimeStone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PrimeStone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, PrimeStone has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PrimeStone alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00001575 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000529 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About PrimeStone

PrimeStone (CRYPTO:PSC) is a coin. PrimeStone’s total supply is 7,263,415 coins and its circulating supply is 6,762,615 coins. The official website for PrimeStone is primestone.global. PrimeStone’s official Twitter account is @PrimeStone2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PrimeStone

PrimeStone can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrimeStone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PrimeStone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PrimeStone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PrimeStone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PrimeStone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.