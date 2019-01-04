Private Trust Co. NA Has $568,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.61 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Doody acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,493.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

