Private Trust Co. NA Has $644,000 Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,273,000 after buying an additional 1,188,567 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 45,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director J Brian Ferguson bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $86.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

