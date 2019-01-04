Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $117,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,577.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $149,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $145.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $141.46 and a 52-week high of $209.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $29,684.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $113,455.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,636,882.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,662 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $145.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $185.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

