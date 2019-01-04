ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) vs. Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Critical Review

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

50.1% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N/A -74.20% -57.03% Enanta Pharmaceuticals 34.82% 21.56% 20.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and Enanta Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals 0 5 2 0 2.29

ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 53.33%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $102.60, suggesting a potential upside of 48.52%. Given ProQR Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ProQR Therapeutics is more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N/A N/A -$49.32 million ($1.94) -9.14 Enanta Pharmaceuticals $206.63 million 6.49 $71.95 million $3.48 19.85

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than ProQR Therapeutics. ProQR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enanta Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals beats ProQR Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome. It is also developing QRX-1011, a single-stranded oligonucleotide for Stargards disease; QRX-704, an oligonucleotide for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and QRX-504 to treat Fuchs' endothelial corneal dystrophy type 3, as well as AT-010, a program for hereditary cerebral hemorrhage with amyloidosis of the Dutch type. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Galapagos N.V. to apply Axiomer, a RNA Editing Technology Platform for various fibrosis targets; and a collaboration agreement with EB Research Partnership and EB Medical Research Foundation to develop QR-313 for patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.