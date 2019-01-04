ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID) Shares Gap Up to $50.33

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.14, but opened at $50.33. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 261575 shares.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2463 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.81% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QID)

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

