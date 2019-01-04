Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) PT Set at €16.00 by Independent Research

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.07 ($26.83).

PSM traded down €0.65 ($0.76) on Friday, reaching €14.42 ($16.76). The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12-month low of €24.58 ($28.58) and a 12-month high of €41.77 ($48.57).

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

