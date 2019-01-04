Provexis (PXS) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of Provexis plc (LON:PXS) traded up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 2,643,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 688,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Provexis Company Profile (LON:PXS)

Provexis plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and markets functional foods, medical foods, and dietary supplements worldwide. Its products include Fruitflow, a tomato extract that reduces the propensity for aberrant blood clotting typically associated with cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke, as well as venous thrombosis.

